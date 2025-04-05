Sugar season 2 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now officially in the month of April, is there a chance that we’re going to get more Sugar season 2 news before too long?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that filming for the next chapter of the Colin Farrell series could be happening sooner rather than later. We’ve already heard a little bit of news on the casting front and in the end, we do tend to think that the producers have a grand plan for what is next.

Do not be surprised that over the next few weeks, some more news about production or additional casting will start to trickle in. Unfortunately, for the time being we do tend to think that it will be a long time still before premiere date info is out there. Our general thinking here is that new episodes could arrive early next year — it would be fantastic to see them air before that but in the end, shows at Apple TV+ tend to take a good bit of time. We are pretty prepared for that to be the case here.

In a lot of ways, we do tend to think that the story of Sugar season 2 is going to be a lot about John taking on another case, while also still hoping to learn a little bit about his sister and Henry’s role in whatever happened to her. A lot of the (spoiler alert!) other aliens who were around in the first season could very well be gone, and that means that we could be seeing something coming up here that both looks and feels rather different than almost anything that we’ve caught a glimpse of in the past.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 2 when it arrives on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

