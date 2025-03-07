Sugar season 2 spoilers: Outlander alum, more join cast

While we wait for Sugar season 2 to premiere on Apple TV+, we are happy to share some more info today!

One of the things that we did know coming out of the season 1 finale for the Colin Farrell series is that moving forward, there would need to be a lot of new characters. The series is taking an approach where almost every season has a new case similar to Only Murders in the Building, which is ironic given that one of the actors on that show last season is coming on board here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

According to Deadline, Jin Ha (who was Marshall on the Hulu comedy) is going to be a part of Sugar season 2 as “a boxer who frequently gets caught up with the wrong crowds.” Meanwhile, one-time Outlander / The Nevers star Laura Donnelly will be playing the part of “a woman who is immune to Sugar’s (Farrell) charms.” Finally, you have Better Call Saul alum Tony Dalton (Lalo!) coming on board as “a Lieutenant in the LA County Sheriff’s Department.” Clearly, John is staying put in Los Angeles, and he will interact once more with a wide array of characters.

If you have not watched season 1 as of yet…

This is your chance to do so! It is as fascinating and lovely a modern-day noir that you are going to see. Of course, there has been a lot said about the enormous twist that is present midway through the season, but our response to that is simply that the show deserves a lot of credit for pushing the envelope and at least trying to do something a little bit new. How many other shows out there are willing to take that sort of risk?

Related – Be sure to get more news on Sugar now, including other insight on possible premiere dates

Is there anything that personally excites you the most entering Sugar season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







