Sugar season 2 premiere date: A March 2025 update

With us now moving into March 2025, is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Sugar season 2 premiere date?

For whatever reason, we will go ahead and issue a reminder that for whatever reason, the Colin Farrell series is somewhat under the radar, especially when you compare it to some of what he’s done elsewhere with The Penguin. With that very idea in mind, go watch it if you have not already! If you go into it without any preconceived notions, odds are it will legitimately surprise you in a way that you have not been with a TV show in quite some time.

So in getting to the subject of a season 2 premiere date now, we would certainly love to have something more to say here. Unfortunately, the odds are not altogether high anything more is about to be announced. After all, there has yet to be much news about Sugar season 2 filming, let alone coming on the air. There are clearly a few things that the powers-that-be are taking their time to announce and we just have to live with that.

Now in the big picture, we hope that we will have a chance to see this series back within the first half of 2026. It is hard to imagine anything longer than a two-year wait being beneficial for a show of this nature, and waiting that long in the first place is still a difficult pill to swallow. The only reason it may be manageable here is because Farrell is such a big star, meaning that you want to allow him time to do other projects. Press around them, after all, could also end up benefiting Sugar when the dust does actually settle a little bit.

