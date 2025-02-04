Sugar season 2 premiere date: A February 2025 update

With us now moving into the month of February, are we about to learn something more about Sugar season 2 at Apple TV+?

If you have not had a chance to see the first season, this is where we will go ahead and tell you to check it out as soon as possible. It’s true that the series has one of the most shocking twists in recent memory and while it may be polarizing, at the same time we enjoyed it! Colin Farrell was exceptional as John Sugar and in a way, it is crazy to think that the same man played both this part as well as Oz Cobb on The Penguin.

While we know that a season 2 is coming, at the same time everyone involved is being pretty darn secretive on what the future is set to hold — even more so than you ever would have expected. We hope that more insight on filming will surface over the next few months!

With all of this being said, that bad news is that a Sugar premiere date is likely not going to be revealed anytime soon, and for good reason. Apple has a lot of other shows they are bringing to the air before Sugar and with that in mind, they are going to be patient. They need to get all of the episodes in the can before they start to get close to announcing much of anything. We’ll be both thrilled and surprised if we get more of the show this year at all.

In other words, our advice when it comes to season 2 is quite simple: Be patient. Good things do come to those who wait.

