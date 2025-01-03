Sugar season 2 premiere date: A January 2025 update

What are the odds we learn something more about Sugar season 2 between now and the end of January? There are so many different reasons to be excited about the possibility of news coming out soon.

Where do we start off here? Well, a good place may just be issuing a reminder that the Colin Farrell show is 100% coming back and at this point, it is a relief not having to worry about that at all. Instead, we can then shift things over to a slightly different subject here — when we are going to get more news all about the future.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

While we would love to learn a little bit of something more as of right now, we also have to be realistic: It feels pretty unlikely that this is going to be the case. Instead, our general sentiment here is that you are going to be learning something more when we get around to later this year. At the very least, we do think it benefits Apple TV+ to start generating more buzz. Farrell is coming in off the success of The Penguin, and that gives you another reason to be rather curious about whether he can bring more viewership to this modern-day noir.

At the end of the day, we don’t think we will get specific premiere-date news until we get around at least to close to the end of the year. Remember that streaming shows do tend to take significantly longer than their network TV counterparts, and we tend to think that is exponentially more the case here given that you have such a busy actor in the lead role.

Related – See even more discussion right now when it comes to the Sugar season 2 renewal

Are you hoping to get more news on Sugar season 2 this month?

Not only that, but are you hoping that John will actually reunite with his sister — a huge point left over from the season 1 finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead on the show.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







