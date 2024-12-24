Sugar season 2 premiere date: A winter 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news soon on Sugar season 2 over at Apple TV+ — or, will we be waiting a while?

Obviously, the first thing that we can say here above all else is just how consistently happy we are to know that the colin Farrell series is coming back for more. Also, if you haven’t had a chance to check out the series, there is still plenty of time. It is thought-provoking, well-acted, visually stunning, and also contains one of the crazier twists that we have seen in a rather long time.

As cool as all of this was, though, it does not mean that we’ll be seeing a second season for quite some time. A lot could come down to Farrell’s schedule, as he has a busy film career including reprising his role of Oz Cobb for The Batman: Part II. Our hope of course is that there is a chance another season of Sugar will still be able to come out close to the end of next year and if that happens, we might be able to get a premiere date at some point in the summer or the fall.

Unfortunately, the truth here is that none of this is a clear indicator that we are getting another more in the way of additional news soon. If we are able to get something, odds are it will be tied mostly to new additions for the cast. It does make sense to learn more about that before too long, especially when you consider that the bulk of the season 1 cast will likely not return. Odds are, John Sugar will be heading off into a totally different world.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 2 when it premieres?

