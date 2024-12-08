Sugar season 2 premiere date: A December 2024 update

We are thrilled to know that a Sugar season 2 is officially coming to Apple TV+ and of course, there is a lot to be excited about now. With that, of course, there is another thing to discuss: When are we actually going to see it?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is that the Colin Farrell drama is not one that you should expect to be back immediately … or anywhere close to it. The earliest we’d expect it back at this point is early 2026, which means that we are probably not going to be seeing a premiere date announcement anytime soon, let alone this month. Heck, we’d love to see an announcement in December 2025!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUGAR videos!

So why are we expecting such a long wait here? There are a few different reasons for it here, with the biggest one here being that you have to get the story together and from there, you also have to figure out what the schedule is for Farrell. He’s a pretty busy actor, after all! Then, once production starts, the episodes then have to be edited and pieced together.

So what is the story going to be?

We do not expect the show to give us a good sense of that right away, but all early indications are that you are going to be getting a standalone case similar to what we had in the first season. Beyond that, though, there is also still the search for John’s sister, which makes sense after everything that we learned about Henry. Beyond these two characters, we honestly are not sure if any other people from season 1 are going to return. Time will tell.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Sugar right now, including some other discussion on what the future could hold

What are you the most excited to see moving into Sugar season 2, no matter when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







