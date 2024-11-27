Sugar season 2 premiere date: What is realistic?

Is there a chance that we are going to learn something more about Sugar season 2 in the relatively near future?

Well, before we dive too much deeper into anything specific here, let’s just start with the obvious: The show has been renewed for another season already and at this point, we are waiting for news on casting, filming, and a whole lot more.

So when you think about all the work that still needs to be done here, is there a realistic estimate for when Colin Farrell could return with another mystery — plus also that mysterious storyline about his sister? At this point, it is better to not go too aggressive with anything, given that the actor’s busy schedule and/or the producers wanting to get the story right could play a role here.

For us personally, the ideal scenario here may just be that we have a chance to see more Sugar at some point moving into the first few months of 2026, as that gives enough time for the entire season to be shot, edited, prepared, and promoted. We also do not think that Apple TV+ really needs to rush anything along before then, given that they do have a roster of pretty strong shows moving into next year as it is.

Of course, we would love to live in an era where seasons of many streaming shows came back faster, but there are some inherent challenges that come along with that. Just remember for a moment that the renewal here for season 2 did not come until several months after the first season finished up, and that means that the timeline is pushed back so much further than it would be otherwise.

What do you most want to see moving into Sugar season 2, no matter when it returns to Apple TV+?

