Sugar renewed for season 2 over at Apple TV+!

Today, Apple TV+ delivered some news that we are very much excited to hear — a Sugar season 2 is coming down the road!

For the past few months, we have crossed our fingers and hoped for good news here, mostly due to how wonderfully underrated the first season was. It proved to be thoughtful, entertaining, and had a great performance from Colin Farrell front and center. It also makes some sense that the show get renewed while the actor’s other show in The Penguin is on the air. How is that for cross-promotion in a rather strange way?

In a statement per TVLine about the show coming back, here is what Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg had to say:

“It has been incredibly exciting to see audiences around the world embrace Sugar, and we are thrilled to return for a second season … We’re so grateful to our partners at Apple for their support, our showrunner Sam Catlin, the brilliant Colin Farrell, and of course, our viewers. We can’t wait to get John Sugar back on the case.”

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ programming head Matt Cherniss added the following:

“Since its premiere, audiences have been gripped by the mysteries and twists of Sugar, with an incredible performance by Colin Farrell at the center. Colin, Simon Kinberg, Audrey Chon and the entire team behind this series have brilliantly blended genres to create a compelling, can’t-miss series that keeps viewers guessing, and we cannot wait to see where Detective John Sugar finds himself in Season 2.”

As for what the second season will be about…

Remember at the end of the first season, we learned that Henry (another alien alongside Sugar) has some sort of connection to John’s sister. Understanding what happened there will be front and center to whatever the story will be from here on out.

