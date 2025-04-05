Daredevil: Born Again: Will Wilson Fisk appear in Marvel movies?

Following the greatness of Wilson Fisk over the course of Daredevil: Born Again, it makes perfect sense to want more of him! Yet, at the same time, it does not appear as though this is something that is going to be happening — at least in feature films.

Speaking in an elaborate new interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Vincent D’Onofrio confirmed that “it’s a very hard thing to do, for Marvel to use my character … because of ownership and stuff.” He also noted that for the time being, he is only usable in television series.

Is this surprising? Well, both yes and no. We know that getting a number of Marvel properties back at Disney has been complicated — heck, remember that a lot of the Spider-Man movies have been a collaboration, and it took years to get back properties like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four. We really cannot be surprised with anything that happens in the world of complicated rights situations, but we are glad to just have Fisk around here.

We do suppose that in the end, one of the biggest reasons why this is super-relevant right now is simply because of the fact that Kingpin has such affiliation with Spider-Man, and we know that there are a lot of people who grew up seeing the two interact on a popular cartoon.

For the time being, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with Kingpin’s story in the immediate future. There are still a handful of stories left to go this season, and that is without even mentioning that a season 2 is very much on the way. Let’s just hope that you are ready for all sorts of chaos and entertaining content.

