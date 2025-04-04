The Handmaid’s Tale season 6: Show EP on possible cameos

As many of you are well-aware, The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 is the final one on Hulu, and there are so many important stories ahead!

Of course, we also do imagine that there are a number of instances in which the story could pay homage to itself, and there could be a handful of echoes when it comes to the past. We imagine that cameos are possible and if not that, we do foresee updates on characters here or there. In other words, there is so much stuff that could happen around every corner. Just be prepared.

In speaking on all of this further in a new interview with Us Weekly, executive producer Bruce Miller did not give anything away. However, there is a chance that you could see some surprises play out:

“There are so many people who I wish came back. We’ve had such good luck with our guest stars just as people and how wonderful they are. But I don’t want to blow anything.”

In the end, we will just have to wait and see what exactly transpires here — yet, we do anticipate updates on people in different parts of the universe. Yet, at the same time, don’t go into the rest of The Handmaid’s Tale with some grand expectation that we are going to see a parade of cameos. Instead, it is our personal belief that the story of June is going to be top priority, and we don’t foresee anything straying too far from that. You have to make sure the story sticks the landing, especially after such a long wait! You also have to make sure that the story is set up entering The Testaments as well.

