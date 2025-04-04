Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS, April 4, 2025?

Is Fire Country new tonight on CBS? We know that the show has been off the past few weeks due to the NCAA Tournament. However, are we at the end of the road now?

Well, without further ado here, let’s just go ahead and share the good news: The hiatus is over for now! there are a number of important episodes ahead, and tonight’s “Dirty Money” is important for a number of reasons. For starters, you are going to see another action-packed episode. Also, this one could feel in some ways like yet another tease for Sheriff Country, the upcoming spin-off set to air during the 2025-26 season. Let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff that is going to be packed in from start to finish.

Want to learn even more about what is to come here? Then go ahead and check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 16 synopsis below:

“Dirty Money” – Bode and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Morena Baccarin stars as Sheriff Mickey Fox, and W. Earl Brown stars as Wes Fox, Mickey’s estranged father and Sharon’s stepfather who runs an illegal marijuana business, on SHERIFF COUNTRY, the upcoming spin-off that expands the world of FIRE COUNTRY. SHERIFF COUNTRY is set to premiere in the 2025-2026 TV season.

At the time of this writing, the spin-off does not have a premiere date or a timeslot yet, but the absolute earliest we would expect it is at some point this fall. It would make some sense for it and Sheriff Country to air back to back, given how much CBS does love franchise.

