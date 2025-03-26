Fire Country season 3 episode 17: More on Jelly Roll appearance

As many of you may be aware already, Jelly Roll is one of the latest high-profile musicians to appear on Fire Country season 3. Thankfully, we have a little bit more that we can share here today!

This week, the folks at CBS have confirmed that Jelly Roll is going to be a part of the upcoming April 11 installment, which carries with it the title of “Fire and Ice.” Of course, we do anticipate that a lot of great stuff is going to transpire here beyond just the singer’s appearance, but he also may be useful to opening up more of the larger role here in general.

Want to get a few more details now on what is coming? Then be sure to check out the full Fire Country season 3 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Fire and Ice” – The station 42 crew responds to a ski resort accident after a chair lift malfunctions, and Vince struggles to connect with his father, on FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 11 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. GRAMMY®-nominated country star Jelly Roll guest stars as Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict who is in the process of turning his life around.

We do tend to think that the meaning of this story is very-much something that the producers here have tried to reiterate in a number of different forms: Second chances. Noah is someone who can show that in a capacity that is a little bit different from Three Rock, and the more opportunities the creative team has to showcase that, the better it is in the end. We have a hard time viewing it any other way.

