Fire Country season 3 finale date, first CBS details

If you were not excited enough to see the Fire Country season 3 finale over on CBS, let’s just say that we have more share now.

So, where do we start? Well, let’s just note that the plan is for the Max Thieriot season to tie things up for the spring on Friday, April 25 with what is a two-part finale event. There is a season 3 coming, so you don’t have to worry about that. There are also twenty episodes in this season overall, which is a pretty significant bump from what we had in the strike-shortened season 2.

Now if you are wondering what the story is going to be on Fire Country moving forward, let’s just say this: It is going to be perhaps as action-packed as any that you’ve seen so far this year. Take a look at the synopses below…

Part 1, “A Change in the Wind” – When a fire erupts at a gas station, Bode and Manny jump into action to protect the patrons and property, on part one of the two-hour season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 25 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Episode directed by series creator and star, Max Thieriot.

Part 2, “I’d Do It Again” – Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s care facility, on part two of the two-hour season finale of FIRE COUNTRY, Friday, April 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While not confirmed, let’s just say that there is a really good chance that a cliffhanger is coming at the end of this — one that could put the personal and professional futures of these characters 100% up in the air.

