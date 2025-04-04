Dexter: Original Sin season 2: Hope for Sarah Michelle Gellar?

Earlier this week, it was first revealed that Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is 100% coming to Showtime. Now that we know this, we can ask for questions!

So, where do we start? It really comes down to whether or not we are going to be seeing Sarah Michelle Gellar back as Tanya Martin. She played the part as a special guest star throughout season 1, and we know that she came into the series a huge fan of the franchise. The one problem with a return? Well, her status makes it so that she could be gone at almost any time, and there is also a reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in the works.

Now, let’s just take a moment to get more into reasons for optimism. The producers have already said that they would like to get Gellar back, so that is one thing to be excited about. What’s another? Well, that the actress herself is celebrating the renewal! She recently shared the announcement on Instagram, noting that the next chapter is “coming to you.” While this does not confirm that she will return 100%, it is hard to imagine that she would be so vocally thrilled if she was not going to be a part of the program moving forward.

Story-wise, there are certainly reasons to think that there would be some value in Tanya making a comeback. After all, remember that she is Dexter Morgan’s mentor in forensics, let alone his boss. As it turns out, she also helped to encourage Deb in the season 1 finale, and that may be one of many reasons why she is joining Miami Metro. We do tend to think that there is a lot more that can be mined here.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

