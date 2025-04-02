Dexter: Original Sin season 2 premiere date hopes after renewal

Yesterday, we heard the great news for the first time that Dexter: Original Sin has been renewed for a season 2 at Showtime. With that, why not raise another question now?

Well, to be specific here, let’s just talk premiere date news a little bit further! This is a series that on paper, could come back sooner rather than later. We know that it does not take a long time to film, and it also does not have a ton of post-production that is required to get it on the air. By virtue of that, you could argue that a late 2025 / early 2026 premiere date is possible.

However, here is where somewhat of a wrench does come into the picture for a moment here. After all, remember for a moment that the first season of Dexter: Resurrection is in production, and the producers for the franchise can only focus on so much all at once. While there are some Original Sin stories that could be plotted out, at the same time you have to wait for production to start. Once we do just that, we can be more comfortable talking about when the show is back.

We tend to think that at this point, one of the larger questions is tied to whether or not Sarah Michelle Gellar will be coming back as Tanya. After all, she was billed as a special guest star throughout season 1, but there is also a Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot / revival in the works. We do tend to think that a lot of the other major cast members are going to be back in some capacity.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

