Dexter: Original Sin renewed for season 2 at Showtime!

Just in case you were curious about whether or not a Dexter: Original Sin season 2 is going to happen at Showtime, we now have good news.

Today, the folks at the network and Paramount+ officially confirmed that the prequel series starring Patrick Gibson will be back for another chapter. Now, this is not something that comes as a shock given that the first season set some streaming records for the streaming service. However, at the same time we do tend to think that it is a cause worthy of some celebration.

So what will the second season look like? Odds are, we are going to continue to see the development of young Dexter in a way, and also the early stages of Deb after she decided to enter the police force for the first time. We’ve already seen young Brian Moser, and it does remain to be seen if he ever turns up again. Sure, we would love to see it, but that does not mean it will actually happen.

We will talk a little bit further soon about premiere-date hopes but for now, it is very much our belief that we are going to see the series back at some point moving into the end of this year or early 2026. The most important thing for now is that the cast and crew are able to keep Resurrection in production, which started back in January. There is a lot of great stuff to look forward to on that show, especially since Michael C. Hall will be around all the time there. (Odds are, you will continue to hear his voice as the narrator on Original Sin.)

