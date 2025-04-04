Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9: Did someone die?

Given that Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 was the final one for the season, of course we thought there would be a big twist. However, at the same time, we’re not sure that we were fully prepared for what we ended up seeing.

In the end, Van is gone — we tend to think that for the most part, we have seen the end of Lauren Ambrose on the series.

So what in the world happened here? Well, let’s just say that we were stunned for many reasons here, especially when it comes to seeing how exactly Van was taken out: By Melissa. She was taken out in the midst of a frantic fight, one where Van was about to take her life as she contemplated her own future. Yet, Hilary Swank’s character appealed to her humanity before taking her out herself. We then saw another airplane scene, similar to what we saw with the younger and older versions of Natalie at the end of last season. Younger Van told her older self that she was still a hero for bringing back the true Tai, but that was it. She is now gone.

So why did Melissa kill the character? Well, you can argue that it is simply self-preservation since several Yellowjackets had captured her earlier on in the episode. Also, they seemed more willing to support Shauna than her. You can easily argue that she was doing whatever she could in order to simply escape at this given point in time.

Yet, is there a larger motive here? You can easily argue for a moment that Melissa is trying to stir chaos or even get revenge. It is still strange that she sent that tape…

No matter what happens from here on out…

Well, let’s just say that we’re going to be missing Ambrose as a major part of the show. She’s been excellent in this role, and we hope that she lands some other great stuff in the near future.

What did you think about the events of Yellowjackets season 3 episode 9 as a whole?

Are you shocked by Van’s death? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates coming up here soon.

