Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Any closure?

Next week on Showtime, we are going to see Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 arrive … but there is clearly bad news to share. This is the finale! How did we make it here so fast?

Well, the first thing to note here is that over the course of this story (titled “Full Circle”), we are almost certainly going to see grief as a central theme. How could it not? We are on the heels of the tragic death of Van, who was taken out so suddenly by Melissa. It is certainly one of those things where you have to question her intentions or long-term plans almost immediately. Did she do it because she thought it was necessary? Or, is she up to something nefarious and has been from the start?

Showtime has already released the full Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 synopsis and while it may not give everything away, we do at least think it does enough to get you a little psyched-up for whatever the future could hold:

Things turn frigid as bloody new alliances get built and spilled; lotties hit the floor; Misty finally gets some answers; Tai wants to leave nothing to chance; Natalie tries living on the edge; Shauna confronts the loneliness of real sacrifice.

As for what could be coming up beyond this…

Well, we do tend to think that there could be a major cliffhanger coming and beyond that, a potential season 4. While technically Yellowjackets has not been renewed as of yet, we would honestly be surprised in the event that the show is not renewed. It continues to be not just enormously popular, but it generates discussion and theories in a pretty unique way. Honestly, we feel pretty honored that both this and also season 2 of Severance came out close to each other.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10?

