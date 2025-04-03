Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Hot Tub Week’

Next week on ABC, you are going to have a chance to see Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14 — and this one has a good chance to be nuts.

After all, let’s just start things off here by noting that “Hot Tub Week” is the title for the episode. Just by virtue of that, you probably think that we’re going to see a lot of messy drama. Some of that is going to be here but at the same time, let’s just say that there are reasons that you may be surprised, as well.

Below, you can see the full Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery receives troubling news, Max and Tristan step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain Massey’s stress takes a physical toll.

What more is coming back after the fact here?

While we can’t speak too much about the upcoming finale yet, it is worth noting that on April 17, you will a chance to see a story titled “Crew Week” that will dive infinitely deeper into the life of at least one major character. The drama could escalate and spin in all sorts of interesting directions, and we certainly hope things get stranger and more exciting from here on out.

At this point, the biggest thing that Doctor Odyssey probably needs here is for there to be some other sort of super-shocking event that gets people talking. Maybe that means the fate of a character being delivered in an unexpected way; or, maybe that means one of the hundred or so fan theories on the show tuning out to be true.

What are you most eager to see moving into Doctor Odyssey season 1 episode 14?

