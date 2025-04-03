Doctor Odyssey season 2 still in renewal limbo at ABC

While there were a number of big shows renewed this week by ABC, one mystery still remains when it comes to Doctor Odyssey.

After all, consider the following: The escapist cruise-ship drama from Ryan Murphy is still waiting news on its future, and ultimately, we do understand why. Despite telling some super-fun stories and even staging a small 9-1-1 crossover, its ratings are below some other shows on the network. However, they have been remarkably steady for months now, and that does give us a certain measure of hope that it could come back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to score some additional TV reactions and reviews!

So if there is a reason why we have not gotten any renewal news yet, we tend to think that it is tied in some ways to ABC’s schedule plans moving forward. They have already renewed most of their other dramas currently on schedule, and that is without even noting that they have the 9-1-1: Nashville spin-off also on tap. If they bring Doctor Odyssey back, they may need to figure out the right spot in order to properly put it. Some of it may be based on both the ratings the rest of the way and then also the total budget for the show.

One way or another, we do tend to think that we’re going to be getting news on the future over the next month. After all, remember for a moment here that networks tend to like to finalize plans in time for May upfronts and even in an era that is ever-changing, it is hard to really believe that anything is going to be altogether different now.

If you want to see the show back…

Well, remember to watch the show live! Also, remember to tell your friends and loved ones to do the same thing!

Related – Be sure to get some more news entering the next Doctor Odyssey episode now

Are you bummed that a Doctor Odyssey season 2 is still in limbo?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







