Countdown season 1 episode 5 spoilers: To the consulate?

As you brace yourselves to see Countdown season 1 episode 5 on Prime Video next week, we are certainly hyped up over what could be the focus.

After all, who doesn’t love a good undercover case? That is a big part of what may be coming for Mark and Amber, as they could be heading to a consulate in an effort to get some answers. Boris is clearly at this point one of the central adversaries, but how do you catch him? You have to hope that there is going to be some sort of information on this sooner rather than later … but not too fast. Remember for a moment here that this is a longer show than most of what you get at the streaming service — they have more time to play a lot of this out.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

What’s one of the problem? Well, the preview for what lies ahead does signal that there will be some more digging into Mark … which could end up being bad news. Then again, this is a guy who clearly has no problem being in danger! He’s moving around with a brain tumor and really could die at just about any moment.

Could more characters die?

Well, the thing here is that there is always a chance that more people could die! That has really been woven into the DNA here already with Drew being confirmed dead — and that is without even mentioning the Milo Ventimiglia surprise in the premiere! (The poor actor’s seeing a lot of his characters die, no?)

Still, we imagine that from here on out, Countdown is going to slow its roll a little bit. You gotta have some people left over for the rest of the season, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Countdown, including more insight on the series

What are you most eager to see on Countdown season 1 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







