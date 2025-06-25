Countdown premiere: EP on Milo Ventimiglia surprise

The first three episodes of Countdown on Prime Video brought a ton of action to the table, but then also a major shock. Who knew that we would see Milo Ventimiglia on the show? The This Is Us alum appeared at the start of the series as Darden from Homeland Security, only to be killed off moments later.

Upon reflection, this casting feels quite a bit similar to Kyle Chandler on Mayor of Kingstown, where you bring in a big name and then kill them to prove that nobody is safe. We do think it was a smart move to keep the casting under wraps, and we enjoyed having him around — even if it was short-lived.

Speaking to TV Insider, Countdown creator Derek Haas explained the choice to get Milo, only to then remove him from the equation:

“Let me tell you the great thing about Milo. If you’ve gotten to spend any time with him, within five minutes, you want to be his best friend. And I was hoping that this character that you’re not going to get to spend a lot of time with, you’ve got to like, because it’s going to drive the rest of the case … So I just got really lucky and fortuitous that Milo was available and was down for it. And what was cool is that he got to play an action star, too. So it’s both things. You got to have a lot of pathos in your face right from the jump and then get your action chase on. So it was fun.”

Now, this casting does make us curious if there are going to be more surprises later this season. Even if there is not, at least we can be happy that so far this season, we’ve had the likes of Jensen Ackles and Eric Dane. We are in a good place!

What did you think about the Milo Ventimiglia surprise on Countdown episode 1?

