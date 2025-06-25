Countdown season 1 episode 4 air date, more details!

After the three-episode premiere today at Prime Video, we very-much acknowledge that some will want Countdown season 1 episode 4 immediately. So, when are we getting it?

Well, let’s just start here by noting that the Jensen Ackles – Eric Dane drama, which comes from Chicago Fire executive producer Derek Haas, is not going to be your standard streaming series. For starters, we are getting a full thirteen episodes, which is rare in a world where most shows on streamers are lucky to get somewhere between 8-10. That means that we are going to have plenty of time to see the drama build.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

Now, here is more of what Countdown is all about in the event that you have not seen all that much about it yet.

When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate. But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.



So as we start to look more towards what lies ahead, we should say that moving forward, the plan is to get a new episode every week the rest of the season — the three-part premiere was meant to just get people excited.

As for what the next chapter of the story will look like, it is looking more and more like Mark and the Task Force are going to be working to uncover what may be a global conspiracy — and also a crisis tied to radiation. We have already seen that everyone from the Russians to the cartel are involved — also, it does look like this is a series that has no issue killing people off.

What do you most want to see moving into Countdown season 1 episode 4 on Prime Video?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







