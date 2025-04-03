Law & Order season 24 episode 18 spoilers: ‘Inherent Bias’

Next week on NBC you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order season 24 episode 18 — so what more can we say now?

Well, if there is one thing we can say about “Inherent Bias” on paper, it is simply that it will be a case that is full of complications. The title itself suggests that we will be looking a lot at preconceptions, and often bias happens due to specific race or background. We do think that some of the better episodes of the show are ones where the characters have to hold a mirror up to themselves, and there is a chance that this is precisely what we end up seeing here.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order season 24 episode 18 synopsis with other insight now as to what lies ahead:

04/10/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : A rising basketball star is shot dead, leaving the squad in a desperate scramble for leads. When the capture of a suspect doesn’t go as planned, Shaw and Riley each take a firm stand on what they believe they witnessed. TV-14

As for what lies ahead from here…

Well, let’s just say that there are a couple of different things that are worth noting. First and foremost, let’s just say that on April 17, you are going to see the much-hyped crossover with SVU. This is the first one of these that we’ve really had this season, and of course we think that there are a lot of exciting moments that could come along with this. (Also, remember that Organized Crime is going to be premiering soon as well, and the first episode will air on NBC before the show becomes more of a Peacock exclusive.)

