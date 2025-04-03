9-1-1 renewed by ABC for season 9; premiere date hopes

As we get through the remainder of 9-1-1 season 8 over at ABC, there is no cause for concern when it comes to the future.

Today, the folks over at the broadcast network indicated fully that there will be a season 9 of the long-running first responder drama, which they picked up after its initial airing over at Fox. It remains a strong performer for them in the ratings, has a dedicated audience, and it also has one of their most valuable producers behind the scenes in Ryan Murphy. This is without even mentioning that there is another spin-off on the way set in Nashville.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to additional TV reactions and reviews!

So now that the renewal is officially out of the way, we can turn things over to the next all-important question here: When the series could actually come back for more! As of right now, it is very much our hope that we are going to have a chance to see it in September, following a fairly similar schedule to what we’ve had over the past several non-strike-related years. There is no fundamental reason for anyone to change things up too much at this point.

Insofar as episode count goes, we would argue to expect something similar to season 8. This allows the show to have two distinct batches, and it also is not too cumbersome for any of the cast and crew members. When you have Angela Bassett in particular, we do think there is a ton of value that comes with giving her the opportunity to be able to do other things.

More formal news regarding the future of the franchise should be revealed next month, which is when ABC typically holds their upfront presentation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding the 9-1-1: Nashville show, including its star

What are you most excited to see when it comes to 9-1-1 season 9?

Do you think a crossover with the Nashville show is in order? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







