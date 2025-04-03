Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: New update!

If you are like us, then you have been eager for a long time to get some more news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date. Luckily, we’re here to bring at least something more to the table now.

In a new post on Instagram, series star Joseph Sikora finally confirmed that the final batch of episodes for the spin-off will be kicking off this fall. There is no exact date as of yet, but hopefully that is going to change over the next few months.

We recognize that there may be some out there immediately frustrated by Power Book IV: Force not coming on the air for a good while still. By the time the show is back, it will have been around two years since the second season launched — and there is no production reason for that, as filming wrapped a good while ago. This is tied more to Starz scheduling the shows over a long period of time, as they do not have a tendency to program more than a show or two at the same exact time.

What is the story going to be coming up?

Well, it does feel like there is a foundation set now for a war between Tommy Egan and Miguel, especially with the status of Mireya up in the air. Meanwhile, we have been wondering ever since the end of last season if Claudia Flynn is actually dead, and there could be additional twists or turns coming from here.

Even though Force season 3 is the final one, it may not be the end of Tommy’s story. We do think that there could be more gas in the tank for this character, so time will tell…

