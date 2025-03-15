Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: Star talks confusion

What is going on right now when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 3 over at Starz? We get why it is a hot topic!

After all, consider first and foremost the fact that Raising Kanan is currently on the air, making this the second season that has premiered since the last time the Joseph Sikora drama was around. Meanwhile, you also have BMF that is coming up sooner rather than later — and an official premiere date for that was just unveiled!

So what is going on here with Power Book IV: Force? Well, we wish that there was an easy answer to that at the moment. In a new post on Twitter, here is what Sikora himself had to say on the subject:

Sometimes the scheduling gets jumbled up a bit. But the good money is on an announcement coming soon! Thanks for hangin with us!

If there is one thing that we really should say here, it is that we still think that Force could be coming in the late spring / early summer and you should not be too worried about that. The only bummer here is that we’re talking all about a show that has had pretty inexplicable gaps between its seasons and the legitimate fear here is that we are going to be seeing fewer and fewer viewers coming on board.

So why does this really matter, especially when Force is entering its final season? Well, the only real answer that we can give at the moment is that there may be plans for Tommy Egan beyond this show, and you don’t want to create a situation where there is less of an audience for whatever the future could hold.

What do you most want to see moving into Power Book IV: Force season 3 when it premieres?

