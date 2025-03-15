Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3: ‘Bygones’

Next week on Starz, you are going to have a chance to dive into Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3. What can we say about it?

Well, based on all of the intel that we’ve got about it at this point, there are a few assumptions that we can make … starting with a warpath. After all, it appears as though we’re about to see yet another crazy series of events with Unique at the center of them! This is a guy who despite being presumed dead once upon a time, is starting to get more and more active … and also more and more dangerous. This is someone who, in the preview for next week’s “Bygones,” is starting to become more actively present. We don’t think Unique is going to stop at this point to get whatever it is that he wants.

Below, you can see the full Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 4 episode 3 synopsis with some other insight on what is to come:

As Raq and Marvin face the aftermath of Unique’s violent, clandestine comeback, Lou manages his new artist, Kanan gets through to his grandmother, and Jukebox embraces her sexuality.

So what else is coming for Jukebox?

Well, let’s just say that a lot of her dreams regarding music could be falling by the wayside … or at least that is what is appears to be for the time being. We know where the character obviously ends up in the original show and with that, the series is going to move forward in that direction … even if it is rather painful for us to watch.

The only thing that we can say at the moment here is that we cannot really judge the end of the season at all based on where things are now. We know that Raising Kanan can move quickly when it wants to, and we are more than expecting that now.

