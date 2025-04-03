Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, April 3, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC after some brief time off the air? What can we say about SVU at the same exact time?

Well, first and foremost, it makes sense to start by sharing the good news — you are going to be seeing the two shows back in just a matter of hours! There is a ton of drama to come, but also most likely unexpected twists and turns … let alone chances to get to know some of the main characters a little bit better.

So if you want to get a better sense of what is ahead across both of these episodes, take a look below:

Law & Order season 24 episode 17, “A Perfect Family” – 04/03/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a student is thrown to her death, Riley zeros in on a family secret to piece together her last moments. Price and Maroun must rely on the eyewitness account of a young child to determine if an unlikely suspect should be charged with murder. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 17, “Accomplice Liability” – 04/03/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Carisi attempts to put aside his role as prosecutor to serve as a witness in a trial. Benson tries to help a rape survivor struggling with her recovery. TV-14

Of the two stories, we admit that Carisi’s arc on the latter is the most interesting, and for a number of different reasons. We are always eager to see some sort of interesting turnarounds when it comes to character roles, so why not be excited about it here?

Rest assured that there are still some more episodes coming across the board for both shows — while there is no official renewal for either one yet, we are more than a little bit optimistic.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

