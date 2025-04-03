The Witcher season 4 premiere date: An April 2025 update

With us now a few days into the month of April, is there more good news that we can share when it comes to The Witcher season 4?

Well, let us start off here by noting the following: Production has been wrapped for a good while on the latest chapter of the Henry Cavill series. By virtue of that, we are just waiting for a time in which it is officially back for more. Our hope here is that you will see it on Netflix this summer, and it is our hope with this in mind is that some more insight is about to come out.

Unfortunately, the bad news that we can share is that nothing is guaranteed. While we are hopeful that some sort of season 4 insight will be out before too long, the ball is in Netflix’s court to make it happen. It just makes a certain measure of sense given that after Squid Game arrives in June with its third and final season, the future of their programming remains somewhat of a mystery until later on in the year. They have to do something to fill that gap, right?

As for what makes the next season stand out for the series, it really begins and ends with Henry Cavill being replaced by Liam Hemsworth. We know that Geralt is such a signature character and replacing him is not going to be easy to do at all. With that, we are more than curious with what exactly is going to be transpiring here at the end of the line. Let’s just hope there is a lot of action, drama, and a fairly solid adaptation this go around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

