The Witcher season 4 premiere date: A March 2025 update

We are getting closer now to the end of March and with that in mind, is there more than can be said regarding The Witcher season 4?

Well, we suppose that the first order of business here is quite simply in noting that production on this particular batch of episodes is done. Not only that, but there is a fifth and final season coming after the fact. We do think that we are at a point now where post-production is taking place and through that, we hope that there are some big announcements coming here before too long.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more TV reactions and reviews!

So does this mean that a premiere-date reveal is imminent? Not necessarily. We do think that more news will be revealed over the course of the next few months, and it is our hope that a date will be a part of it! Our general feeling is that The Witcher would work as a fantastic bridge between the final season of Squid Game (slated to arrive in June) and then also Stranger Things, Wednesday, and some other big things later this year.

At this point, we are pretty well-aware of the fact that Netflix will need to especially push this show hard no matter when they bring it back, and for a pretty-simple reason: Recasting Geralt. Is Liam Hemsworth going to be as effective in the role as Henry Cavill? That remains to be seen but in the end, it is also something that we are pretty excited to see play out. We know already that a lot of the action and drama you would want from the show is 100% going to be there. You have no reason to doubt that at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Witcher now

What are you most excited to see moving into The Witcher season 4 when it does premiere?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







