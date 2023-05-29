The Witcher season 5: Has it already been renewed?

Even though we have yet to even see The Witcher season 3 premiere on Netflix, should we brace ourselves for a season 4 and season 5? Crazy as it may seem, that could prove to be the case.

Let’s start off here with a reminder that Netflix has already renewed the fantasy epic for a season 4. That announcement was made in conjunction with the news that Henry Cavill will be replaced moving forward by Liam Hemsworth. We know that there was a certain amount of controversy that came alongside that news, mostly because we’ve all gotten used to a certain Geralt over time.

In the end, we suppose that we shouldn’t be surprised that Netflix is already moving forward and thinking about the future. Let’s just put it like this — you probably are not going to go forward with renewing the series and recasting a lead unless you have a long-term plan. The talk of a season 5 renewal was first noted in a Deadline interview with casting director Sophie Holland, who had the following to say about the next season:

We’re just about to start filming on season four with Liam Hemsworth and there will be a short gap then we go straight into season five.

It does make some sense that the show would want to bank as many episodes as possible long-term here, if for no other reason than that it gives them more flexibility down the road. Also, remember that The Witcher has an extremely long post-production time due to all of the special effects, and this is the way to effectively make sure that the series goes on for a really long period of time without there being some sort of substantial hiatuses shoved right in the middle of it.

Related – See some more conversation now about The Witcher season 4 and what could be coming up there

How many seasons do you think that The Witcher could realistically go on?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







