The Witcher season 3: Show EP talks Henry Cavill exit

We know that we will be seeing The Witcher season 3 premiere this summer, but the biggest story around it is coming after it ends. As so many people out there know at this point, star Henry Cavill is leaving behind the role of Geralt after this batch of episodes. Meanwhile, he will be replaced with Liam Hemsworth.

Suffice it to say, this news has divided a lot of people within the fandom, especially since The Witcher is such a huge show with a dedicated audience and Cavill has done a fantastic job as the character. However, it was his choice to leave, and that did put the producers in a fairly difficult spot. Do you end the show with this, or find a way to keep going?

In the end, executive producer Lauren Hissrich and the rest of the team chose the latter. Speaking to Total Film, here is some of what she had to say on the subject:

“I mean, we had the choice to have Geralt exit and to end the show … [But] that’s not something that we were willing to do. There’s just too many stories left to tell … If we replaced Geralt with another Witcher, we would be going fully away from the books … and I don’t think that’s what anyone wanted either.”

Ultimately, there was probably not an answer here that would have made everyone out there happy, and this move represents the show at least trying to do what it thinks is the best idea at this specific moment in time. We will have to see how all of this plays out when the dust settles; the most important thing to us right now is that season 3 is a big step in the right direction for this franchise after Blood Origin.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

