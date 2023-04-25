The Witcher season 3 premiere date, split season plan revealed

After months of speculation Netflix has officially revealed their plan for The Witcher season 3 — and you’re actually going to see some of it earlier than expected.

Today, the streaming service announced that the first five episodes of the fantasy epic are going to be available on Thursday, June 29. Meanwhile, the final three will arrive nearly a month later on Thursday, July 27. This is a format that we’ve seen Netflix utilize recently with some other shows — take YOU or the most-recent season of Stranger Things. This may be a polarizing decision for those who love to binge a show in a full weekend, but let’s be real for a moment: Netflix needs people to subscribe for more than a month, especially with some of these shows being so expensive.

So what’s actually going to be coming on The Witcher season 3? We know that this is going to be the final chapter with Henry Cavill as the lead. Also, we know that there are plans to tell some pretty specific stories from the source material. Here is at least some of what you can expect, according to the show’s official logline (per TVLine):

“As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it … Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Now, it has been confirmed already that Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill for the fourth season, but there isn’t that much of a timetable for that yet. After all, shouldn’t we focus on what is right in front of us?

You can watch the full teaser for season 3 now over at the link here.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

