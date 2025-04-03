The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere: EP on June, Serena story

As we prepare to see The Handmaid’s Tale season 6 premiere on Hulu next week, is it fair for June and Serena to lead the way?

Well, if you watch the way in which season 5 ended, we do tend to think that it makes all sorts of sense for them to spend some time together aboard that train. Whether or not they actually find some element of freedom is to be determined, as we certainly know at this point that this show has brought about a ton of pain. We still want to believe in hope and yet, it also feels like that is not going to come easy.

In speaking just about the premiere itself, here is some of what co-showrunner Eric Tuchman had to say to TV Insider:

“Episode 1 brings June and Serena [Yvonne Strahovski] back together … They’re really the heart of the show. It’s a kind of twisted love story. They can’t quit each other. They’re on their way away from Gilead in this [first] episode, thinking that they’re leaving it behind – but you can’t leave your past unresolved. It’s always going to catch up with you.”

Not only do both of these women have a past, but you can argue that it is pretty documented — at least in all of the ways that it can in a world that tries to suppress as much as possible. We do not think that June and Serena will be the best of friends ever, but can they still find opportunities to work together here and there? That feels possible at the very least.

No matter what happens, let’s just hope that each episode packs a punch, and also brings the show closer to its glory days.

