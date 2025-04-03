Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5: Is Jimmy dead?

Entering Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5 on Prime Video, we had little idea what the story was going to be. After all, the Preston Borders arc was wrapped up in episode 4, and it did make a certain element of sense to think that this was going to be a huge, defining part of the story. All things considered, why wouldn’t it be?

Yet, at the conclusion of episode 5, it became abundantly clear that the show was going in a totally new direction … one that featured the death of a longtime character in Jimmy. We were grateful to have Paul Calderon back and yet, his role was removed from the equation in pretty brutal fashion.

So what exactly happened? Well, to put it in pretty-blunt terms, he was taken out after what appeared to be a shooting at a taco truck. His death was totally unexpected, but where things get messy is who is actually responsible for the crime. We know that a man was arrested but at the same time, was he really guilty? This is someone who has a history of being involved in robberies, but a murder is an entirely different story. This is something that we tend to think is going to be a big part of the remainder of this season. We are already seeing Honey Chandler try to dig into the truth, but she’s yet to come up with anything definitive.

Now, if you have been watching Bosch from the beginning, then you more than likely know that Jimmy and Harry have not always been the best of friends. Yet, there was a lot of respect there and seeing their relationship evolve has been a treat. Because of this, it makes the end all the harder.

What did you think about the overall events of Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 5, including Jimmy’s death?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

