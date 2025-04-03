Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Dealing with death

As we look towards Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7 on Prime Video next week, the stakes are almost certainly higher. Consider where things stand!

At the end of episode 5, the series did bring us one of the most devastating moments that we’ve seen so far courtesy of the death of Jimmy. It was sudden and by virtue of that, everyone is still reeling to try and figure out what really happened.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

As we look towards both episode 7 and episode 8, we do tend to think that the truth around Jimmy’s death is going to get even more of a spotlight as Harry and Chandler each do what they can in order to get a certain amount of answers. A man may be arrested but at the same time, nothing feels altogether certain at this point. He feels innocent and because of that, we do tend to think that we are going to be moving in the direction of a larger conspiracy where there is some elaborate setup we are getting a chance to see.

So what else may be coming? Well, let’s just say that Maddie could be continuing to do whatever she can to dive a little bit further into some of these home robberies that also end up being a huge part of the story moving forward. Harry also still has his own case to work on but at the same time, it feels like both of these arcs are now paling in comparison to what happened to Jimmy. This is, in the end, what happens when you are dealing with the loss of a character who has been a huge part of the universe for a rather long time.

There are only four episodes left in not just the season, but the series as a whole. That’s still a hard pill to swallow…

What are you hoping to see moving into Bosch: Legacy season 3 episode 7 when it arrives?

Have any predictions? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







