1923 season 2 episode 7 (finale): Star teases emotional ending

As many of you may be aware at this point, the 1923 season 2 finale is coming to Paramount+ in a matter of days. This is going to be an event that, at roughly two hours, could very much feel like a movie.

So what exactly can you expect to see at this point? Well, let’s remind you that there are a number of different big-time events that could transpire. Entering the episode, for example, we know that Alexandra’s life is one the line. Meanwhile, it is abundantly clear that we are also going to be seeing some stories that could impact the future of the ranch. Even though we know where some of the story is going, at the same time, there is always room for some powerful moments.

So to better set the stage for what is ahead here, why not hear from someone involved here in Michelle Randolph? Speaking in a new interview with People Magazine, the actress noted that when it comes to the finale script, “I cried every single time that I read it. You don’t get desensitized to it.” That could mean that there is some sort of major tragedy; or, there is a reason for hope.

Obviously, the ranch perseveres, and the Dutton line continues to the point where we eventually see the arrival of John many years later. Who lives and who dies leading up this? That’s one of the things that we are most eager to see, especially since you have to remember that there’s a good chance that there could be another prequel on the way. The discussions about that 1944 series have, after all, been out there for quite a long time.

