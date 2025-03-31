1923 season 2 episode 7 (finale): An extended runtime?

As many of you may have been first startled to hear, 1923 season 2 episode 7 is actually going to be the finale — and perhaps the end of the series. The original plan was for this to be a two-season event and while there may be more prequels coming, they will likely continue the story in a different way.

So even though it may be sad to say goodbye to this chapter of the Yellowstone franchise in the near future, we can at least say something that serves as a silver lining.

According to a new report from TV Insider, the upcoming episode is slated to run somewhat close to two hours. That means that in a way, you could view the final episode as almost two separate ones airing over a single weekend. We imagine that a lot of ground will be covered. You have to figure out the future of the ranch and beyond just that, whether characters like Spencer and Alexandra are going to reunite.

Now, we do recognize that executive producer Taylor Sheridan does not shy away from tragedy. Just look at what happened to Elsa at the end of 1883! Yet, even with all of that in mind, 1923 is not one of those series that is completely devoid of hope. We do think that there could be some moments in here that make us happy about what else is coming at the ranch. Obviously, it survives until the present day, and the real purpose of the current series is just working to tie together a number of different loose ends.

To go along with the end of 1923, let’s also just hope that there are a lot of news soon about the future of the franchise. Just think in terms of The Madison and also a Beth – Rip spin-off.

