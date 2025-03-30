1923 season 2 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

If you were not excited enough about 1923 season 2 episode 7 over at Paramount+, it makes sense to start with the following: The finale is right around the corner. Whatever happens here is going to set the stage for the finale, and we 100% imagine that it is going to be emotional.

What are we expecting here? Well, for starters, it appears more and more like Spencer is about to make it back to Montana; in other words, the same thing that so many of us have been wanting to see forever! We are more than confident that it is going to be emotional, and we certainly would not be surprised if this is the sort of thing that has us all wondering just how everything will end.

Below, you can see the full 1923 season 2 episode 7 (“A Dream and a Memory”) synopsis with some other insight on what is ahead:

Jacob and his crew eagerly await Spencer’s return at the train station; Teonna has a fateful run-in; Alexandra braves the cold.

We know how brutal this show can be and by virtue of that alone, there is one thing that we can say with a measure of confidence: We are far from being out of the woods. Things are going to be getting quite messy, know? Don’t they have to be?

For everyone out there curious, we do still think that this season is going to give us a certain measure of closure when it comes to a lot of the main characters here … but we do still think there’s a chance certain people could turn up if a 1944 series does happen. Wouldn’t you think that an older version of Spencer or Alexandra could still be around?

