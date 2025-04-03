Lioness season 3 renewal: An April 2025 update

With us now officially into April 2025, does that mean that some news on Lioness season 3 is coming in the near future?

Well, there are of course a number of reasons to think that more good news is coming before too long. After all, a number of other Taylor Sheridan productions were recently brought back for more, whether it be Tulsa King or Landman. Meanwhile, Mayor of Kingstown kicked off production on its new season earlier this season. All of these shows were expected to be coming back on the air before the Zoe Saldana drama, so we’re not surprised that getting them renewed or, in some cases, in production was the top priority. Now that this is done, though, we do think that the focus can start to shift a little bit.

So is there a good chance that news on Lioness comes out before too long? Certainly so, but whether it comes this month is a toss-up given that production may not actually kick off until we get around to the summer — at least if we use the last few seasons as somewhat of a guide.

As for what some of the story could be moving forward here, let’s just begin by noting that we do not believe that the show is going to do that much to radically change what it is. This is an action drama with huge missions and high stakes, and it feels like Joe will remain front and center for whatever is next. We hope that we’re going to see Cruz and other key characters back, but a lot will be story dependent. At this point, we just want a slightly different flavor, and for the story to move in some unexpected directions.

