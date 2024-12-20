Lioness season 3: Genesis Rodriguez shares renewal hopes

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting a Lioness season 3 renewal at some point down the line over at Paramount+? We’ve said this a few times now, but it really does feel likely that we are going to see it back. The Taylor Sheridan series is commercially successful and beyond just that, we tend to think that creatively, there is so much more good stuff still in the tank.

Now, let’s just get more into what some of the cast thinks about a possible renewal — doesn’t that matter as well?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TV reviews and reactions!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Genesis Rodriguez (who plays Josie on the series) indicated that she is very-much optimistic about the prospects of coming back:

I mean, good Lord, I hope we get a next season! We would be so into it! I’m crossing all my fingers and toes that we get picked up for another season.

Just from hearing this alone, we are pretty darn hopeful that Josie will be back. We will admit that we’ve had our fair share of questions and/or concerns on that, largely due to the fact that Rodriguez has a larger role coming on The Night Agent season 3. Then again, all sentiment right now suggests that she is going to be done with that show before the military drama goes back into production.

Our current hope

If Lioness could get back into production at some point this summer, there is a reasonably good chance that we are going to be seeing it again moving into the fall … or potentially early 2026. One of the things that is great about Sheridan shows is that they do tend to have a pretty quick turnaround.

Related – Get some more news when it comes to Lioness season 3 now — what more can you anticipate potentially?

When do you think we are going to have a chance to see a Lioness season 3 renewal soon?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







