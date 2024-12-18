Lioness season 3 renewal: A reason for hope via Zoe Saldaña

Is there going to be a Lioness season 3 at Paramount+ at some point in the future? It is true that nothing has been confirmed, at least not yet.

However, at the same time there are a number of reasons to be hopeful. Take, for starters, all of the evidence that the military drama is extremely popular. Meanwhile, there are a lot more potential stories to tell! None of this is even mentioning that star and executive producer Zoe Saldaña has apparently signed on to do more of the show already, so that part of the equation has been factored in already.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the future of the series, and also her experience if working with prolific producer Taylor Sheridan, here is more of what the actress had to say:

I signed up for three seasons at least, and so you do have a sort of contractual obligation to fulfill, but ‘Lioness’ isn’t that only. ‘Lioness’ has been a journey that has given me the opportunity to collaborate with a different type of filmmaker. Taylor Sheridan is sort of like this cowboy that lives on his own off the grid, and that makes a lot of us curious. Either you get the cadence of his writing and the themes that he wants to always talk about, or you don’t.

We would imagine that any potential third season would be filmed around Zoe’s incredibly-busy schedule, but given how a lot of episodes can be banked in a reasonably short amount of time (at least compared to other streaming shows), there is a chance it could come back in 2025.

For now, let’s just exercise patience … and also hope that Taylor is already out there conjuring up whatever the next mission is going to be.

Related – See more insight now regarding the future of Lioness, including whether or not Sheridan has an idea already

What are you the most eager to see within a potential Lioness season 3?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







