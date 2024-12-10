Lioness season 3: Does Taylor Sheridan have an idea?

Before we dive too deep into anymore more here, we should note that technically, there is no official renewal for Lioness season 3 yet. However, it does feel like a foregone conclusion. This show is enormously successful and with the way in which it is told, it is not too hard to imagine scenarios where new stories come together in a pretty short amount of time.

So with all of that being said, is Taylor Sheridan already thinking about what could be next for Joe and the rest of the team? Let’s just say there’s a good chance of it…

In a new interview with Decider, star / executive producer Jill Wagner had the following to say about conversations behind the scenes:

I wish I could even give you a tease [laughs]. I was actually just with Taylor. He has so many different ideas going in so many different directions. The best part about this show is that there are endless possibilities as to where the story could go, and they’re all very plausible. I’m just as excited as everybody else to hear what Taylor has in store.

Of course, we do think that Wagner and everyone behind the scenes is operating as though there is another season happening — after all, why wouldn’t they? While there is not necessarily some big cliffhanger that needs to be addressed here, at the same time we do believe that another season will help to evolve some of the characters we’ve come to know. Is there a chance that both Josie and Cruz will work together on future missions? Will Joe have a chance to catch his breath? For now, we’d love to see her get a little bit of peace — yet, at the same time, this show is about chaos. That’s always going to be there.

