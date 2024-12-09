Lioness season 3 renewal: How long will we wait?

Just over 24 hours ago the Lioness season 2 finale arrived on Paramount+ — but of course, we are thinking about the future. How can we not? This is a show that feels like there are so many interesting stories still to tell and in the end, it just comes down to when we are going to have a chance to see them.

Of course, it is also smart to not get too far ahead of ourselves, given the fact that technically, a renewal has not been officially issued as of yet. So how long are we going to be waiting for it?

Well, let us just begin here by noting that really, there is not that much of an official timeline and that the folks at the streaming service can really do whatever they want when it comes to making it happen. They do not have to hurry an announcement publicly when they can just quietly work on things behind the scenes.

After all, there is one important thing to remember behind the scenes here — season 2 of Lioness started to film shortly after it was renewed. By virtue of that, it was a pretty clear clue that a show can technically be renewed long before anything is shared to the mass audience. We’re sure that on some level, executive producer Taylor Sheridan has some ideas as to where he would like to go from here.

If there is one thing that has to be especially exciting for everyone involved here, it is that the bench of characters that they can use is now deeper than it’s ever been. Not only do you have people like Joe and Cruz who could be brought back, but there are all the stable members of the team you’ve now seen over time.

