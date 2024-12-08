Lioness season 2 episode 8 (finale): Did Josie, Cruz survive?

We entered the Lioness season 2 finale with full-on expectations for there to be absolute chaos and possibly death. Did we get a lot of that? Well, yes and no.

There was undoubtedly a lot of carnage within this final episode of the year but at the same time, there was a little less death than expected. After all, Joe, Josie, and Cruz all ended up still breathing in the final minutes, even though Josie was clearly worse for wear and will need time to recover. She did not end up betraying anyone; instead, we just had the end of the operation.

In a way, you can argue that the finale was not full of the same emotional devastation that we saw at the end of season 1, where Cruz ended up feeling emotionally spent and loss after taking down Aaliyah’s father and handling that heartbreak. Instead, much of the final minutes was about if Joe could make it back home and if so, if her family would still be there. They were, though that is hardly that much of a surprise to us.

While we would say that the finale never quite came to the place that we saw at the end of season 1, it did leave us on a surprisingly hopeful note that somehow, these characters can move forward and find some element of happiness. This could be a lot of what a potential third season is about and for now, let’s just cross our fingers that the show eventually will allow the characters to evolve.

Given that Taylor Sheridan often likes to think of these seasons as their own individual thing, we’re not shocked at all that there was some closure here. There is always a chance for some other missions further on down the road.

