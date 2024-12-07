Lioness season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Paramount+?

With the Lioness season 2 finale arriving on Paramount+ in a matter of hours, what better time to discuss season 3?

We don’t think it is some massive jaw-dropper to come out here and say that there is a lot of excitement surrounding a possible third season. Just consider not just the popularity of the show, but also the general quality of the material. Taylor Sheridan established already with the second season that he can tell an entirely separate narrative, while still inserting echoes of what came before. From our vantage point, it feels easy to imagine that he could do something similar all over again here.

Now, in a technical sense, this is where we do have to indicate that nothing has actually been decided yet. Or, it hasn’t been confirmed because honestly, we tend to think that if you are Paramount, you probably realized a long time ago that you are going to be coming back and doing another season. That is probably not something to be altogether confirmed about right now. This may all just be a matter of negotiation and timing.

Of course, our hope is that a renewal will be issued before too long and that will enable the series to return at some point within the fall of 2025; however, there are some challenges there. For starters, the cast has to be available to shoot in advance of that and it can be difficult when you consider some of the big-name talent that you have on board. Paramount+ has to also be committed to that and for the time being, not too much can be said when it comes to that.

No matter when we get another chapter of Lioness, let’s just hope that it keeps the same commitment to absolutely bonkers storytelling that we’ve had this time around.

