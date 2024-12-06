Lioness season 2 episode 8 (finale) sneak peek: Can Joe survive?

The Lioness season 2 finale is coming to Paramount+ on Sunday — and of course, you have to imagine things are going to get nuts. Why wouldn’t they?

After all, entering this episode we are going to see Joe leading much of the team into what is a pretty dangerous operation, and also one where her latest recruit Josie will be front and center. Her skills as a helicopter pilot will actually be put to the test. The same goes for whether or not she can really be trusted. There have been, after all, theories out there for weeks suggesting that she may be a double agent or that she will turn on the team in favor of either her family or someone else. (One crazy theory is that she’s actually working in tandem with Aaliyah, who will want some element of vengeance after her pain and heartache last season.)

If you head over to Parade right now, you can at least see a sneak preview for the finale that shows you that Joe, despite being with the rest of her crew, is still far from 100%. However, she is never going to be the sort to leave the team behind or not do something and force everyone else to go for it instead. What we are seeing at this point is fully indicative of her character.

Now, will she make it through? We do think a casualty within the finale is very-much possible. However, at the same time we have a hard time thinking that this show is going to write out Zoe Saldana, who has been so essential to the series both on-screen and behind the scenes. We tend to think her life and her family are among the few constants that we have within the world of the show.

