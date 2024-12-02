Lioness season 2 episode 8 (finale): The Cruz, Josie dynamic

As many of you are aware at this point, Lioness season 2 episode 8 is the huge finale — so what exactly will you see?

Well, we know from the end of episode 7 that Joe is intent on finishing the job, even though she is far from 100% and could die at any moment. She does have a chance to utilize the fullest extent of Josie’s skill set … but that’s provided that Josie can even be trusted.

For a while now, there have been theories that Genesis Rodriguez’s character is a double agent, a mole, or aligned with some bad people. Heck, there are those who feel like she may have manipulated Cruz when her guard was down. We can’t speak to any of this for certain, but there is another read on this relationship: Cruz has offered something to her that nobody else has, and what you are seeing here is just vulnerability.

Speaking to Collider about the difference between Cruz and Joe, here is what Rodriguez had to say:

I think Cruz is the first person who talks to her like a human that has to do the most terrifying thing, ever, and it really connects with her in that way. Whereas when Joe speaks to her, it’s expected of her because she gave her life to her country. That is the reason why she’s so resistant. She’s given her entire life to her country and what they’re asking her is not an easy ask. And so, the way that Cruz goes about it is by really just humanizing and connecting with her. That’s really the only way that you go at it. This is someone experienced, who was a captain in the Army. This is someone that tells people what to do. She’s done her time. She’s gone up the ladder. She’s powerful in her own way. So, being resistant and strong with her was not the way. Her call sign is Thunder. You hear her from a mile away. That’s not the way to get to her heart or her mind.

Now, all of this could be true, and it may also still be possible that Josie has another angle. All of this is, in part, what makes the finale so interesting. Everything could turn on a dime! If nothing else, we are expecting a totally different story from what we had last season.

